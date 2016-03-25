Wild West Mud Fest

[row] [column xs=”12″ sm=”6″ md=”8″]

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona are proud to present the 2nd annual “Wild West Mud Fest” at the Entertainment District in Prescott Valley!

[button type=”primary” size=”lg” link=”http://www.wildwestmudfest.com/” target=”_blank”]Sign Up Now »[/button]

Starting at noon on September 19th, 2015, participants will trek through a specially designed 5K course littered with mud and obstacles. Some of the obstacles include mud pits, walls, tunnels, hay bales, and a specially crafted obstacle that will be constructed within Tim’s Toyota Center! The “Wild West Mud Fest” is one of the first mud/obstacle runs to include an arena and an urban downtown setting.

After the mud run, participants, their families and friends will be treated to live music from three bands, a DJ, cold adult beverages, cold beverages & activities for the kids, food, vendors, and much more!

[/column] [column xs=”12″ sm=”6″ md=”4″] [panel type=”primary” heading=”Timeline for September 19th, 2015″]

Registration: 10am – 3:30pm

First wave: 12pm with subsequent waves released every 15 minutes

DJ: 9am – 3pm

Bands: 3pm until 8pm

[/panel] [emphasis type=”info”]

Open to all children of all ages with adult supervision.

[/emphasis] [/column] [/row]

Benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona

Presented by The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona, Great Circle Media, the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group, and Eagles Management and Events